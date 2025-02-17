Nikhil Nanda, the son-in-law of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is a well-established businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Escorts Kubota Limited (formerly known as Escorts Limited). He is the son of industrialist Rajan Nanda and Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. In 1997, Nikhil married Shweta Bachchan, with whom he has two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Recently, Nikhil Nanda and several other company officials have been booked in a fraud and abetment to suicide case. Aaradhya Bachchan Files Second Petition in Delhi High Court; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Fights Persistent False Health Rumours.

Allegations Against Nikhil Nanda & Other Officials

According to TOI, citing ETV Bharat, the case was filed following a court order, naming Nikhil Nanda, and also names other company officials, including Ashish Baliyan (area manager), Sumit Raghav (sales manager), Dinesh Pant (UP head), Pankaj Bhaskar (financier collection officer), Amit Pant (sales manager), Neeraj Mehra (sales head) and Shishant Gupta (Shahjahanpur dealer). According to reports, they are accused of pressuring Jitendra Singh, a tractor agency owner, to meet sales targets. The company officials allegedly threatened Jitendra with the revocation of his dealership license and the auctioning of his property if targets were not met, pushing him to take his own life.

The victim’s brother, Gyanendra Singh, filed the complaint, alleging that his brother, who had been running the agency alone after his partner was jailed, was severely distressed by the pressures from the company. According to the reports, things escalated when company officials reportedly visited Jitendra Singh’s home on November 21, 2024, and the following day, November 22, he tragically took his life. Jitendra’s family claims that the police had not taken any action when the complaint was first filed, but the authorities intervened after the court’s directive. Shiv Singh, Jitendra’s father, expressed his anguish, blaming the company for his son’s untimely death, although he was unaware of Nikhil Nanda’s involvement. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, with Gaurav Vishnoi, the in-charge at Dataganj Police Station, confirming that an inquiry is underway.

