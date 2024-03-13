Nimrat Kaur is celebrating her 42nd birthday in Gulmarg, Kashmir, and has shared a glimpse of skiing on the snow-laden landscape. The actress, last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, is on an adventurous vacation in the 'paradise on earth'. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared videos and photos from her first-ever skiing experience. Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video: Nimrat Kaur Reveals She Took Brad Pitt’s Moneyball Character As Reference for Her Flamboyant Cop Role!

The visuals show Nimrat wearing a white sweater, black tights, and a long beige jacket. She happily poses, wears ice skates, and shows the victory sign. The birthday girl initially looked nervous while skiing, but later, she happily shouted, "Wowww. I loved it." Another video shows Nimrat sitting in an open jeep and enjoying the snow-covered mountains of Gulmarg.

Nimrat Kaur's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

The post is captioned: "Skied for the first time!!! Highly recommended for all children trying to be adults!!! Best way to work the white carpet!!! God-blessed times in this God-blessed place... Thank you Universe #bucketlist #firsttimeskiing #lovelovelove #butapathri #birthdaylove #piscesgirl." On the work front, she next has Section 84 in the pipeline. She was last featured in a mystery thriller web series called School of Lies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).