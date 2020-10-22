Nora Fatehi continues to impress with her dancing skills. Naach meri rani, her new music video with pop sensation Guru Randhawa garnered over 11 million views within a few hours of release on YouTube, and the dance number has also trended at the number one spot on the video-sharing website. "The overall packaging of this video is an ideal one because we had an amazing team of VFX artistes on board and then (composer) Tanishk Bagchi did the music. Naach Meri Rani Song Out: Nora Fatehi Impresses With Her Kickass Dance Moves in This Guru Randhawa Track (Watch Video)

My collaborations with Tanishk are always a hit -- whether it is ‘Dilbar' (her dance number in the film 'Satyameva Jayate'), ‘O Saki Saki' ('Batla House') or ‘Ek toh kum zindagani' ('Marjaavaan'). I think (singer) Nikhita's (Gandhi) voice is stunning. On top of that, I was really excited to up the fashion and visual aesthetics in the music video in terms of hair, make-up and costume, as we really wanted to give an international appeal to the song," Nora told IANS. In the video of the foot-tapping number, Nora plays a robot that grooves to Guru's tunes. Nora Fatehi Casting a Black Spell With Her Stunning Fashion Outing (See Pics)

This is the first time that Nora has collaborated with Guru on a music video, and she said of the experience: "What's really cool is that when I see the video, I notice that Guru (Randhawa) has come out of his shell. You can see the kind of energy and the kind of conviction he has in terms of his swag, movements and presence on screen. I am really happy with that and I think that was all because I hyped him up from behind the camera! It was really nice working with him for the first time."

WATCH - Naach Meri Rani Music Video:

The video has been choreographed by Bosco Martis, while the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru Randhawa along with Nikhita Gandhi.

