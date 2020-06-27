Vicky Kaushal, it seems, has become one of the go-to actors for biopics. His Udham Singh is ready for release which is directed by Shoojit Sircar and he will start shooting for another on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Last year, the first look of the actor from the movie was released and we were stumped. He had completely blended with the character. Today on the Manekshaw's death anniversary, the actor shared a short video on his social media platform revealing yet another look of his character from the film. Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw Biopic to Go on Floors in 2021

Here too, you will be lost. Vicky's face and demeanour have transformed so much that you wouldn't find the actor in the character. Those shiny light-coloured eyes are sparkling and that smile as if he is amused to see the shock on our faces after seeing this picture, unbelievable!

Last year, Vicky had shared its first look as Manekshaw at his desk with that amusing smile.

This reunites Vicky with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar and is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film will go on the floors next year. Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw was the brain behind India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 and was also the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army.

