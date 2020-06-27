Vicky Kaushal, it seems, has become one of the go-to actors for biopics. His Udham Singh is ready for release which is directed by Shoojit Sircar and he will start shooting for another on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Last year, the first look of the actor from the movie was released and we were stumped. He had completely blended with the character. Today on the Manekshaw's death anniversary, the actor shared a short video on his social media platform revealing yet another look of his character from the film. Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw Biopic to Go on Floors in 2021
Here too, you will be lost. Vicky's face and demeanour have transformed so much that you wouldn't find the actor in the character. Those shiny light-coloured eyes are sparkling and that smile as if he is amused to see the shock on our faces after seeing this picture, unbelievable!
In rememberence of one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail pic.twitter.com/iKI7NdEZgD
— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2020
Last year, Vicky had shared its first look as Manekshaw at his desk with that amusing smile.
View this post on Instagram
I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala. @rsvpmovies
This reunites Vicky with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar and is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film will go on the floors next year. Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw was the brain behind India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 and was also the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army.
