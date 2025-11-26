Kareena Kapoor took to social media to wish her best friend Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cute Mother-Son Moment as Taimur Greets Her With a Warm Hug After School (View Pics).

In her sweet message, Bebo affectionately called Natasha a ‘queen.’ Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jab We met actress shared their selfie and wrote, “Happy Birthday Nats. Once a Queen always a Queen Love Love…Always Always @natasha.poonawalla.”In the image, Kareena and Natasha could be seen striking a happy pose together. The photo speaks volumes about the bond they share with each other.

Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla share a strong friendship and are regularly seen together on trips and at social events. Their camaraderie often makes headlines, highlighting their stylish outings and fun vacations. The pair also enjoys attending parties and social gatherings together.

For the unversed, Natasha Poonawalla is married to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the largest vaccine manufacturers globally. The philanthropist is often seen gracing red carpets at high-profile events like the Met Gala. Natasha also shares a close friendship and strong social connection with the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma.

Speaking of Kareena, she never misses a chance to wish her close friends on their birthdays. Earlier, she had wished her cousin Armaan Jain, calling him her “darling bro” and adding that she “can’t wait to celebrate soon.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Udta Punjab actress shared a monochrome picture posing next to Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra. For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday darling bro Love you loads and loads. Can't wait to celebrate soon @therealarmaanjain.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Weekend Moments with Sons Taimur and Jeh; Says ‘Weekends Should Last Longer’ (View Pics).

Kareena and Armaan recently made headlines with the Netflix special Dining with the Kapoors. The hour-long special brought together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a lively and candid celebration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan, Dining with the Kapoors offered a glimpse into the family’s cherished traditions.

