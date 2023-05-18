The trailer of the upcoming political fiction Panne was unveiled on Thursday.The series, directed by Ram Alladi, is a female-oriented patriotic drama based in the post-Independence era. It starts off with dead bodies lying in water as the frame cross-cuts between an oath-taking ceremony and the gripping sequences that form the bedrock of the trailer before it dives into a story rife with political and social turmoil. Panne: Director Ram Alladi Drops a New Poster of His Upcoming Period Drama Series.

As seen in the trailer, Panne centres on post-Independence era about freedom, friendship, betrayal, and about social freedom versus individual freedom depicted through various characters from the series. Talking about the same, director Ram Alladi said: Working on Panne has been a life changing experience, after getting tremendous response on teaser and poster, I am looking forward to the audience watching our individual interpretations of social and personal identity based on individual's way of life, which also has a fundamental introduction of the plot and the glimpse of prime characters."

He further mentioned: "As I said earlier Panne is a periodic fictional story in post independent India. It is about freedom, It is about friendship and betrayal, and about social imbalances, it is about 'change' and it is about a war between 'us' and 'we'."

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Starring emerging Indian talents Kalpana Tiwari, Pankaj Munshi, Anand Rangarajan, Vijaya Posala, Silpa Das, Prasad Kamalanabha and Sam Mukherjeerjee, Panne was filmed in English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and shot in Hyderabad and Warangal.

