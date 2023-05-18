The makers of the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule shared a BTS picture on Thursday. The picture shows Fahadh Faasil and director Sukumar discussing a scene on the sets of the film. Fahadh, essayed the role of inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rise, and is expected to carry forward the character only raising the intensity a few notches higher. The actor recently completed a massive and extensive shoot schedule for his part. The film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise which starred Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushparaj. Pushpa 2–The Rule: Seerat Kapoor Slams Rumours of Her Doing Item Song in Allu Arjun’s Film.

Pushpa has become one of the biggest brands in India with its fandom crossing all barriers and strata. The dialogues and songs which have become pop culture have been nothing short of a phenomenon. With the massive and a scale never seen before launch for the first look of the film, it is the most anticipated film across languages and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films as per Ormax media report. Pushpa – The Rule: Shreyas Talpade Finds It Challenging to Dub for Allu Arjun in the Trailer – Here’s Why!

Fahadh Faasil on Pushpa 2–The Rule Sets

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

