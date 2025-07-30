The makers of Param Sundari on Wednesday unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film and announced that the cross cultural romance movie will hit the big screen on August 29. Janhvi, Sidharth and Maddock in a collaborative post on Instagram unveiled the motion poster featuring the two stars. ‘Param Sundari’ Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Chemistry Is Unmissable in FIRST Look From Tushar Jalota’s North Meets South Love Story (Watch Video).

In the poster, Sidharth is seen looking handsome in a shirt paired with jeans along with a bag on his shoulder. The actress looks every inch an Indian beauty as she does a classical dance form dressed in a saree. In the motion poster the two can be seen crossing paths. The motion poster concludes with: “In cinemas worldwide. 29th August 2025. A Maddock Films Production.” It also mentioned that its first song “Pardesiya” will be out on Wednesday.

The video is captioned as: “Dinesh Vijan brings to you the Biggest Love Story of the Year #ParamSundari arrives in cinemas on 29th August And in just 1 hour, feel its soul with the year’s most heartfelt song — #Pardesiya.” The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 25, 2025. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala. The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com. ‘Param Mood’: Kiara Advani Drops Red Heart Emoji on Sidharth Malhotra’s Social Media Post Featuring Good Food and Calm Vibes.

“Its like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like Saathiya (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film Alai Payuthey),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan had previously told Variety. “The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya forward – there’s a high tech idea in there. But we are going into the Kantara world of sorts – we are going a little more than that.”

