Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic to be receiving unanimous love for Pathaan. He said that he came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but missed the boat as he was made a romantic star instead. In a video released by Yash Raj Films, SRK said: "I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!" Shah Rukh Khan Explains How Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ Came to Life in His Insta Live (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh gives credit to his director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for its success at the box office. He said: "I think this is the genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I'm working with him for the first time, he just knows that this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes."

"It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I hope you enjoy this larger than life (film), I think its cinematic which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen." Virat Kohli Does 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Hook Step, Ravindra Jadeja Joins As Duo Try to Recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Famous Dance Move (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Which Yash Raj Film's Shared:

#Pathaan's world is full of never-seen-before action! Come watch this incredible behind-the-scenes journey HERE! Book your tickets now - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/hM9Num9Hji — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 10, 2023

He added: "I think Pathaan is fun, it's happy, it's good looking, it's technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!"

