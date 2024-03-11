Raveena Tandon returns with another strong role as she gears up for the 'common woman's uncommon fight' in Arbaaz Khan’s courtroom drama, Patna Shuklla. Portraying lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, Raveena is determined to fight against all odds to seek justice for a wronged female student. Satish Kaushik poses a significant obstacle as he plays the opposing lawyer and antagonist in the film. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Anyay se dabi aawaz ke liye, nyay ka aaghaz karne aa rahi hai Tanvi.” Patna Shuklla is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29. Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon Reacts to Salman Khan’s ‘Humein Bataye Bina’ Post After Teaser Reveal, Says ‘Swagat Zaroor Karna Mera’.

Watch Patna Shuklla Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)