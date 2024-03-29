Superstar Salman Khan, who attended the screening of Patna Shuklla in Mumbai on Thursday evening, became emotional while remembering late actor Satish Kaushik during a media interaction. Salman expressed deep admiration and fondness for the late actor, who played a significant role in the film. Khan's presence at the event was supported by his brother, Arbaaz Khan, who produced the film. Patna Shuklla: ‘Swagat Karo’ Says Salman Khan As He Introduces Raveena Tandon’s Character From the Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

"Satish ji was very close to us... The most amazing thing is that he completed each of the projects he took on before his death. He was also there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Salman told reporters on the red carpet. The well-known actor, director, and producer Satish Kaushik, known for his contributions to Indian cinema, passed away on March 9, 2023. Throughout his illustrious career, he delighted fans with a multitude of good films, including Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judai, and Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi. Later, he transitioned into directing, helming the successful film Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan. Patna Shuklla Trailer: Raveena Tandon As Lawyer Tanvi Fights for Justice; Arbaaz Khan’s Film To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From March 29 (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Pays Tribute to Satish Kaushik: 'Completed Every Project He Took On'

Meanwhile, makers unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film trailer Patna Shuklla, which shows how Raveena helps a student who wrongfully failed an exam despite performing well. Raveena can be seen facing several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essayed the role of a judge in this courtroom drama. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars Manav Vij. Patna Shuklla will stream on an OTT platform from March 29.