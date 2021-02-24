Pooja Bhatt, actress-filmmaker, turns 49 today. Pooja debuted in Bollywood at the age of 17 in her father Mahesh Bhatt's 1989 directorial Daddy. In her long career, Pooja Bhatt has always managed to create a niche for herself with her unconventional film choices and commanding presence through her acting. She is best known for starring in movies such as Sadak, Hum Dono, Chaahat, Border etc. Mahesh Bhatt’s Adorable Instagram Post Wishing Daughter Pooja Bhatt on Her 48th Birthday Will Win Your Heart.

Pooja had also appeared in English-language film named Everybody Says I'm Fine! in 2001. She is now all set to make a comeback on the screen after many years with Bombay Begums, a Netflix series that will stream from March 8, on which falls the International Women's Day.

Aside her acting career, Pooja also has her own production company named Pooja Bhatt Productions, and she has also been directing films, having made her directorial debut in Paap (2004). Some other films that she made are Jism 2 (2012), Kajraare (2010), Dhokha (2007) and Holiday (2006). Pooja Bhatt Birthday Special: From 'Sadak' to 'Zakhm' 5 Films That Made Us Fall In Love With Her On-Screen Characters.

Apart from her acting and her filmmaking career, she has made headline several times regarding various controversies starting from the infamous kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt for a magazine shoot to being a couple of bad relationships. She had also battled alcoholism and coming up trumps over it. A few months, she and her family were also dragged in the whole Sushant Singh Rajput's case. There were so many roadblocks in her life, but that hasn't let down the winning spirit in her as we continue to see Pooja battle trolls on social media.

On the occasion of her 49th birthday, let's hear some of Pooja Bhatt's inspiring real-life quotes to motivate the fighter in us:

Truth is Simple...

More Power To Her...

Want to Be A Pooja Bhatt Heroine? See If You Fit Her Vision!

She Knows What She Is...

Marriage is More Than Just Finding the Right Person...

After All, Why Boys Should Have All Fun?

CAA Supporters Would Beg To Differ On This

Hmmm.... Is This Why You Weren't in Sadak 2?

She's The Boss of Her Own Life!

To Be The Best, Always Learn From The Best...

To round up this article, let's go back to real-life quote of Pooja which says why we should admire her and her real struggle for the career. "I had said bye-bye to acting, in a way, but once an actor, always an actor. Life has got other plans for me. Like, I did not want to be an actor - I wanted to be an architect or astronaut - and Daddy happened, and the rest is history." Once again, let's wish her Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

