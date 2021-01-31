Preity Zinta made her acting debut in the year 1998 with Mani Ratnam’s film and the audience loved her ‘Dil Se’. It was from here on, she starred in many flicks and proved that she has got what it takes to be an A-lister in the industry. With a career spanning over 15 years, she was among the most admired actresses during her reign. Although she is no more seen in the movies and is an entrepreneur now, fans still love her and desperately want the dimpled beauty to make a comeback. And as the actress celebrates her birthday on January 31, 2021, we bring to you some her best performances from the big screen which prove that Preity is more than just a ‘pretty’ face. Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Preity Zinta Gets Nostalgic While Wishing the Birthday Boy, Says 'I’m So Proud Of You & So Proud Of How Far We Have Come' (Watch Video).

Dil Se (1998)

This was the film through which Preity stepped into Bollywood. Even though she had little screen time in this flick, the actress did grab the limelight when in one of the scenes when she asks the lead (Shah Rukh Khan) ‘are you a virgin?’. Brilliant is the word!

Soldier (1998)

This film was a super hit at the box office, thanks to the amazing chemistry between Bobby Deol and Preity. It was with this movie that the actress became one of the bankable stars during her time. Trust us, she was fab in this one.

Kya Kehna (2000)

Preity Zinta made audience smile, laugh and cry as Priya Bakshi in this unorthodox film. The actress portrayed the role of a teenage girl who gets pregnant and from there on fights with society to survive as a single mother. It was a new wave of cinema and starred Saif Ali Khan opposite her.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

This movie has definitely hero-centric, but still, Preity shined. Her portrayal as Shalini, a modern, independent yet attached to her roots kinda girl won hearts. Her camaraderie with Aamir Khan was also much talked. Bravo! Preity Zinta Birthday Special: 7 Fashion Outings by the Veer Zaara Actress that Will Make your 'Dil Go Mmmm' (View Pics).

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Preity Zinta once again collaborated with her lucky charm Shah Rukh Khan in this film and took home the Filmfare award for Best Actor in Leading Role (female) trophy. Here, she was seen as an NRI girl who is shy, hesitant yet sexy in her own way. Fans fell in love with Naina Catherine Kapur.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

This wasn’t a typical Yash Chopra film and showcased the story of how Preity (Zaara), a Pakistani girl falls in love with an Indian man, Veer (SRK). This beyond the borders love saga was hit and the actress’ act was much appreciated.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Last but not the least, in this movie, Preity shed her bubbly vibes and played the role of a woman who placed herself before anyone. Zinta as Riya was fierce and didn't tolerate a cheating husband, and gladly divorced him. A performance which was bold and how.

That’s it, guys! While we can literally list more movies of the actress in which she performed excellently well, however, the above ones are our favourite. We wish more power and luck to the ever-gorgeous diva. Happy Birthday, Preity Zinta. Stay tuned!

