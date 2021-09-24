Radhika Madan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic film Shiddat. The actress has talked about what makes a love story a popular genre universally. "Somewhere down the lane we love Love and that is something we all connect to and we all want in our life. The reason we do our job is because we are finding love in that," Radhika in a candid chat told IANS. Radhika Madan Credits Working With Vishal Bhardwaj and Vasan Bala For a Strong Foundation.

The 26-year-old actress added: "Every aspect has love and I think that's what hits the chord in our hearts. So when we see a love story it just feels home and that's the reason maybe people are attracted to it." Shiddat Title Track: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina’s Song Will Make You Feel the Power of Love (Watch Video).

Shiddat also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).