COVID-19 pandemic has robbed many businesses of its sheen what with lockdowns in place. The affliction is taking the lives and livelihood of many people. Theatre owners and the film industry have been going through losses as cinema halls are shut. Filming of TV shows and movies has only just begun. This has definitely put a lot of financial pressure on the people involved in the circuit and now they are seeking help from the Government. Girish Johar, Trade Expert, tweeted about this revealing that the Rajasthan and Uttarakhand film bodies are requesting the Government for some help. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Starrer to Release in Theatres on January 1, 2021?

Johar writes that COVID-19 has caused a lot of distress for them. This had led Rajasthan Film Body to ask for concessions while its counterpart in Uttarakhand is seeking an increase in rebate limit to Rs 2 crore in terms of OTT content creation.

Under severe stress from #Covid_19 Rajasthan Film Body #CCCA requests for tax relief & concessions from Govt. Also #UttarakhandFilmBody has requested its state govt to increase the ambit, & also give benefits to web series & OTT content creation & increase limit to ₹2cr rebate ! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) July 13, 2020

These are really tough times with a lot of people and businesses getting affected due to the lockdown measures. Cinema has been hugely hit as there has been no movie being screened since the last week of March.

