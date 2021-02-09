Last year, Rishi Kapoor had passed away, and this year, his younger brother Rajiv Kapoor too left for his heavenly demise. His sister-in-law actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed his demise on Instagram by sharing his picture and captioning it as RIP. As per a Times Of India report, the veteran actor-producer Rajiv Kapoor died of massive cardiac arrest. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor had rushed him to a nearby hospital. The doctor had declared him dead on arrival. Speaking to TOI, Randhir Kapoor said, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him.” Rajiv Kapoor No More! The Veteran Actor Was Supposed To Makes A Comeback To Acting With Toolsidas Junior After Three Decades

Just when we thought 2021 will not arrive bearing any unfortunate news, we heard about Rajiv Kapoor's death. The youngest of Raj Kapoor's three sons, Rajiv started his acting career with Ek Jaan Hai Hum in 1983 followed by Raj Kapoor directed Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi and many more.

Rajiv Kapoor had made his directorial debut with Prem Granth which starred Madhuri Dixit and the late Rishi Kapoor. He has married Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 but later they got divorced.

