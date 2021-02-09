Bollywood lost yet another precious talent with Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last today leaving all of us bereaved. 2021 was supposed to be a great year for the veteran actor as he was returning to acting after nearly three decades. Last December, T-series announced Toolsidas Junior with Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev. The movie is based on a snooker champion and Dutt was to play a cameo in the film. The last time Rajiv Kapoor faced the camera as an actor in 1990's Aag Ka Dariya and Zimmedaar. Neetu Kapoor Confirms Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58

The first look poster of the film Toolsidas Junior was also released which has someone holding the snooker ball with the table in full view.

Toolsidas Junior is co-produced by Ashutosh Gowariker.

It is too early to know who will replace Rajiv Kapoor in the movie now. Stay tuned to this space to know more about Rajiv Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).