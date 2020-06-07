Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted Enjoying Family Time in Riddhima Kapoor's Latest Instagram Post (View Pics)

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With coronavirus lockdown bringing everything to a halt it has certainly been a while since we saw our favourite celebrity couples hanging out at restaurants and their airport visits. Given that everyone has been confined to their homes amid this lockdown, we certainly have been seeing a lot of social media posts from celebs. The lockdown period certainly hasn't been an easy time for the Kapoors given that they lost a gem like Rishi Kapoor. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor has been active on social media and sharing several posts in remembrance of Kapoor regularly. Recently, it looks like Ranbir and Riddhima enjoyed some family time together and guess who joined them? Well, of course, Alia Bhatt. 'Multitalented' Ranbir Kapoor Gave Alia Bhatt a Haircut at Home, Reveals Karan Johar.

Riddhima took to Instagram to share a few pictures along with Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In one of the pictures, we saw Alia and Ranbir together. Sharing these amazing snaps, Riddhima wrote, "My comfort zone". Also joining Riddhima and Ranbir was their mother Neetu Kapoor during this family time. It was certainly a delight to see Ranbir and Alia together after a long time. Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's December Wedding May Get Postponed after Rishi Kapoor's Demise and Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here's Riddhima Kapoor's Picture With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

My comfort zone ❤️ #familia

Riddhima Kapoor With Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

It has been amazing to see how Alia Bhatt has stood like a pillar to beau Ranbir and his family amid this difficult time. The actress was seen standing strong alongside the Kapoor family after the passing of Rishi Kapoor. Reports had earlier suggested that Ranbir and Alia's wedding was due in 2020 but might be postponed now.