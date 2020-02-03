Ranbir Kapoor Arrives With Girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Check Out Their Deglam Airport Avatar! (View Pics)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The lovebirds of the tinsel town were seen at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided to take one step at a time when it comes to revealing their relationship. However, their constant mushy pictures are proof that the couple is strong and all set to take a plunge to the next level of the relationship anytime soon. They were spotted walking together at the airport and we wonder whether they are planning anything about the d-day anytime soon. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra To Release on December 4, Amitabh Bachchan Says Ayan Mukerji Can't Change The Date Now.

RK looked dapper in a blue attire and his signature cap. On the other hand, Alia ditched makeup for this outing and wore an all-black outfit. They were quite in a cheerful mood as the papz greeted them. Check out the snaps below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Spotted

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Love Birds Make a Deglam Entry

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Alia Nails The No Make-Up Look

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, they finally revealed the ultimate release date of their long impending film, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was being delayed for a long time since it's announcement two years ago. The fans almost gave up on watching it on the screen in 2020 but for their delight, it is very much seeing the light of the day.

The first part of the fantasy trilogy will release on December 4, 2020. Even though it is almost a year later, at least we have a final date to look forward to! Who knows, we might even get to see their real-life wedding snaps even before their film! So stay tuned with us while we bring the goss from the tinsel town.