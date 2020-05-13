Ranjha Vikram Singh Distributes Food for the Needy on His Birthday Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Ranjha Vikram Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with a good deed. He cooked food and distributed it among the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. "It was a little unusual for me to sit at home during my birthday. I thought 'let's just do something for the people who are less fortunate'," he said. So, he got into the kitchen and prepared puri-bhaji and halwa. Coronavirus Outbreak: Fauji Calling Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh Donates to PM CARES Fund.

"I cooked meals, packed them and then distributed them (in the Versova area). The entire world is going through distress and we all can do our bit. We might think it is nothing and it doesn't matter, but on the whole, it can change the entire scenario. Fauji Calling: Ranjha Vikram Goes on a Liquid Diet for His Soldier’s Role in Upcoming Military Drama.

I would like to thank everyone for all the wishes that are pouring in. Let's all stay united against this deadly pandemic," he said. On the work front, Ranjha will be seen in the film "Fauji Calling".