Coronavirus Outbreak: Fauji Calling Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh Donates to PM CARES Fund

Ranjha Vikram Singh (Photo Credits: File Image)

While the entire world battles with COVID 19, Prime Minister Modi has put the Nation under an unprecedented 21 day lockdown to break the spread of the virus and curb the threat of a pandemic. However, the lockdown has a lot of economic implications, and additionally, the government is channeling funds to ensure enough healthcare facilities for all in light of the widespread reach of the virus.

Actor and producer Ranjha Vikram Singh, who will be seen next in Fauji Calling, film which pays homage to Indian armed forces and defence personnel, has also stepped forward to do his bit for the country. He donated an undisclosed amount, and appealed to the fellow countrymen to step up in the hour of need, and contribute whatever they could, so that we as a Nation can fight this together.

Ranjha Vikram said, “I do not believe in telling the world about my contribution, but the effect of this virus is so widespread, and apart for medical facilities, care of the lesser privileged is also extremely important. That is why I hope many will follow suit, and understand that no contribution is too small. I would also like to thank our healthcare workers, police and defence forces, who are still operating in this crisis to ensure our safety. They stand at a greater risk but still haven’t budged from their duty, and I salute them all.”