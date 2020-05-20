Ranvir Shorey Asks Mumbai Police To Assist Him in Taking His Household Help to Hospital For Wife's Delivery

Ranvir Shorey (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

COVID-19 pandemic has definitely affected most of them. The lockdown all over is getting only extended. People are finding it difficult to function at times, especially during the time of emergency situations. Health related situations can pop up anytime and during such moments, travel needs to be faster. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey recently seeked help from Mumbai Police to help him with a pregnancy case and travelling for the same. Mumbai Continues to be in Red Zone Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases; Police Issue Stern Warning For Violators of Lockdown 4.

In his tweet, he informed, "@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise." Check out the tweet below.

Ranvir's Tweet:

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

It is indeed a situation that has to be solved at the utmost priority. However, it has to be seen whether any prompt alternate solution is provided.

On the other hand, the essential service providers are allowed to travel with necessary permission. The doctor and medical staff all over are doing their best to work round-the-clock to cure the COVID-19 patients as well as other patients.

During such times, timely help is most appreciated and useful! Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood is doing his part in sending migrant workers back to their hometown by arranging buses. He has taken on himself to provide assistance with the required permission. Coming back to Ranvir's tweet, we pray that the person gets to meet his wife and the baby in safe health.