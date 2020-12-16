Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Almost every single day, she is sharing an update about her next which is surely making fans curious. After posting a beefed-up picture of herself from the gym, on December 16, she shared a clip on Instagram which shows how difficult it was to get the athletic body needed for the film. In the video, we see her running, gymming and also crumbling while prepping up for the sports drama. Indeed, we must admit a lot of hard work goes behind a film. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Is on Beast Mode, Actress Sweats It Out at the Gym for Her Athlete Role (See Pics).

The transformation of the actress shown in the video is mighty impressive. It also echoes how dedicated she is when it comes to her work. We also see the actress terming the process as a 'painful' experience. Taapsee captioned the post as, "As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket, here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all....Or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it." Taapsee Pannu Signs Rashmi Rocket; Becomes the Actress with Most Number of Sports-Based Movies in Bollywood.

Check Out The Video:

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is said to release in 2021. The movie's storyline will revolve around Rashmi and her journey from being a simple village girl to rocking it at athletic contests. So, are you stunned by Taapsee's transformation? The movie will also see Tahir Raj Bhasin in a key role. Stay tuned!

