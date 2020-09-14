Child marriages are not a custom of the past in India. Many girls are still married off before they turn 18 in the country. Raveena Tandon has come forward to help a victim of child marriage. The actress has tweeted about a minor girl from Bhopal who is fighting tooth and nail to get her marriage annulled. As per reports, in Bhopal, the 17-year-old girl was married off, for Rs 50,000, to a man who is 20 years older than her, when she was just 15. Now, the brave girl has approached the Childline to get her wedding annulled so she can continue her studies. Raveena Tandon Reveals She Was Tagged Arrogant As She Did Not Sleep Around With Heroes for Roles.

The girl says that her 'husband' is a drug abuser and ill-treats her. She moved out to live with her mother and brother and works parttime to support her family. But the man has been threatening to kill her and her family if she doesn't return home. When Raveena learnt of this disturbing piece of news, she tweeted out extending full support to the girl. She tagged Smriti Irani and Maneka Gandhi in her tweet asking for help. Raveena Tandon Shoots for a TV Commercial at Her Mumbai Residence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"In support with this brave young girl! Was the damn child marriage even legal? Is it recognised by the Indian courts?" she tweeted, adding, "I’m ready to support/offer any help required!"

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Tweet Here:

In support with this brave young girl! Was the damn child marriage even legal? Is it recognised by the indian courts ? @Manekagandhibjp @smritiirani #empowerourgirls . I’m ready to support / offer any help required! https://t.co/Ex7dhrkfB5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 14, 2020

Raveen has been very vocal about social and political issues. She is also an active philanthropist. Recently, she offered to help with the education of two daughters of the Palghar mob-lynching victim.

Talking about choosing activism over politics, she has said, "I know we all think that we should try and be the change. There are times when I think that one must become part of the system to bring about change from the inside. Otherwise, the same kind of people will be elected and we will have only ourselves to blame. But then, there is a second voice within me that says I am better as an activist so that I live free and talk free and I am not scared of anyone. I have had offers to join politics many times but I have never said yes."

