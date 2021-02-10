Actress Raveena Tandon on Wednesday shared a throwback from the set of her 1995 film Zamaana Deewana, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and revealed a secret about herself. Raveena posted two pictures on Instagram, revealing that she is more comfortable riding horses than motorcycles. In the images, Raveena rides a horse. KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt Love the Overwhelming Response on the Film’s Teaser

"#throwback #zamaanadeewana was pretty good with horses I must say! Fact is , I'm more comfortable on a horse , than a motorcycle, even though a horse has a mind of its own , I'm petrified of mobikes, just can't control that damn machine," Raveena captioned the images.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Zamaana Deewana followed the story of a police commissioner, who enlists the aid of an eccentric inspector to end a gang war between bitter enemies. The film also features Shatrughan Sinha.

