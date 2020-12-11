2020 has been a weird year for all of us. While we lost several talented artists, many were also admitted to the hospital for severe health issues. Director-Choreographer Remo D'Souza has also been rushed to the hospital after suffering from a major heart attack. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and is being treated there. Remo D’Souza Shoots a Music Video in Goa, Says ‘Exhilarating to Return to a Working Set’.

As per reports by ABP News, Remo suffered from a heart attack today in the afternoon (December 11). Director Ahmed Khan confirmed the news to the channel and gave an update on his health. Reports suggest that the choreographer underwent angiography surgery and is currently admitted to the ICU. His wife Lizelle is present with him at the hospital as well.

Just a few hours ago this sad news we saw Remo's post regarding his new project on his Instagram account. He had shared the poster of his music video "Dil Na Todunga" with his fans. The song that features Siddarth Gupta and Karishma Sharma will be releasing on December 13, 2020. He had also shared a picture with his wife on his Insta story where he was seen kissing her on the forehead. Remo Dsouza Was In Talks With Saroj Khan On Her Biopic When The Legendary Choreographer Passed Away. On the work front, Remo had recently revealed that he is keen to make a film on Saroj Khan. He told IANS that it was the late choreographer's wish. He revealed that during their last conversation Saroj ji had told him that if someone were to make by biopic on her, it had to be Remo because he understands the struggle as well as dance. Remo added he would like to work on it soon. Remo's latest directorial was Street Dancer 3D featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

