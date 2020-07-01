Rhea Chakraborty has turned a year older on July 1, 2020. She celebrates her 28th birthday today, but it wouldn’t be much of a celebration for the gorgeous actress as she is going through one of the most difficult phases in her life. She was reportedly in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on June 14. No matter what, from her family to friends to fans, all wish for her well-being and happiness on this special day. LFW Winter/Festive 2019: Rhea Chakraborty Walks the Runway for Ambika Lal in a Beautiful Black Gown (See Pics).

Fans have been showering love and good wishes for Rhea Chakraborty across social media platforms on the occasion of her birthday. On Rhea’s birthday, here are some of the intriguing facts that you’d like to know: Sushant Singh Rajput Had Signed Rumy Jafry's Rom-Com With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Born And Raised

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on May 13, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

Rhea Chakraborty was born on July 1, 1992. This young diva was born into a Bengali family in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Schooling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Aug 4, 2016 at 2:06am PDT

The 28-year-old Bollywood actress, daughter of an Indian Army Officer, Indrajit Chakraborty, completed her schooling from Army Public School Ambala Cantt.

Career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Apr 2, 2015 at 6:26am PDT

Before making her debut in the world of acting, Rhea Chakraborty started off as a VJ on MTV. She has hosted shows such as Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds.

Acting Debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Mar 15, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

Rhea made her acting debut in Tollywood with the film Tuneega Tuneega that released in 2012. The following year she made her Bollywood debut with the comedy drama, Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Band Baaja Baarat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty had auditioned for the lead role in YRF’s Band Baaja Baarat but wasn’t shortlisted. About it she had told PTI, “I had auditioned for Band Baaja Baarat but did not get selected. I was feeling bad, was upset. But I think certain films are meant by destiny. And that film was not meant for me. May be the makers felt I did not fit the bill as I was just 17-year-old, so it’s okay.”

Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Jan 20, 2020 at 9:31pm PST

Rhea Chakraborty was rumoured to be dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput since last one year. Although the duo had remained tight-lipped about their relationship, when Rhea had posted a pic with Sushant on his birthday this year, it spoke volumes. The two have been spotted numerous times together post dinner dates and gym sessions and pics from their holiday trips have also gone viral in the past.

Last Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Oct 5, 2018 at 5:42am PDT

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Pushpdeep Bhardwaj’s directorial Jalebi, in which she had shared screen space with debutant Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi. This romantic musical drama, produced under the banner of Vishesh Films, was a remake of the Bengali film Praktan.

Here’s wishing this lovely actress tons of love, happiness and good wishes. Happy Birthday, Rhea!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).