Actress Richa Chadha says releasing a film on OTT or the big screen should be a producer's choice. She adds that during the time of a pandemic, one has to ensure that movies are watched irrespective of the medium. Films like the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo", "Shakuntala Devi" starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb" and, most recently, "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", are among projects that have bypassed traditional theatrical release. Richa Chadha Questions Non-Payment of Salary to Delhi Doctors in COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Tweet)

"It's the producer's choice. It's entirely up to the producer. If there is a date in line and the OTT ensures that a lot of people will watch the film, then obviously they will choose to go for that, because even after the theatres open it is unclear how long people will take to re-enter the theatres," Richa, who has starred in the web-series "Inside Edge", told IANS. The actress says she doesn't differentiate between the web space or theatres. Richa Chadha Feels Storms Energise Her, Says ‘Must Have Been a Witch in Past Life’

"I don't think OTT or cinema -- any one of them is better than the other. Cinema definitely is something we all wanted to do, see ourselves on the big screen and be a part of films. But in these unprecedented circumstances one has to ensure that our films are watched irrespective of the medium," she added. Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama "Section 375". She currently awaits the release of her upcoming films "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Shakeela".

