RIP Rishi Kapoor: The Actor’s First Ever Onscreen Appearance Was in This Iconic Raj Kapoor-Nargis Song (Watch Video)

Rishi Kapoor's First Ever Onscreen Appearance Was In This Iconic Raj Kapoor Song (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The late Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, has been entertaining us from the '70s, getting better and better with every decade. We all know that he had begun his acting career with the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, that was his father the late Raj Kapoor's dream project, a film that he produced, directed and starred as the main lead. Rishi Kapoor had played the teenage version of Raj Kapoor's character in the film, who was in love with his teacher (played by Simi Garewal). Three years later, Rishi Kapoor made his lead debut with the blockbuster Bobby, that was again directed by Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Leave For Chandanwadi Crematorium to Complete Last Rites (View Pics)

But not many know that Rishi Kapoor's first onscreen appearance was way back in 1955 again for his father and this time, he had his siblings for company. It was mere seconds long cameo that you will blink and miss.

The movie was the classic Shree 420 and the scene was in the famous rain song, "Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai". The track, as you know, is picturised on the lead couple of Raj Kapoor and Nargis. In a brief moment in the song, there are three kids walking on the footpath in raincoats, before the focus returns to Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Those children are Raj Kapoor's own - Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rishi Kapoor (the youngest one).

Watch the song below:

Rishi Kapoor must be two or three years old when the song was shot. Interestingly, years later, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor played Nargis Dutt's son Sanjay Dutt, in latter's biopic Sanju.