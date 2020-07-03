Saroj Khan, aged 71, breathed her last on July 3. The legendary choreographer of Hindi Cinema was hospitalised on June 20 at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, after complained of breathing issues. She passed away at the hospital today early morning due to cardiac arrest. Before stepping in as a choreographer, Saroj Khan had worked as a child artist and also as a background dancer in the late 1950s. She got her break as an independent choreographer in mid-1970s with the film Geeta Mera Naam. This Song from Kalank Picturised on Madhuri Dixit Was the Last Dance Track Saroj Khan Had Choreographed (Watch Video).

Saroj Khan’s work came into notice after she collaborated with late actress Sridevi for the song "Hawa Hawai" from Mr India and later with Madhuri Dixit Nene for the song "Ek Do Teen" from Tezaab. Saroj Khan was one of the most successful Bollywood choreographers. Besides choreographing songs for films, she has also appeared as a judge for some of the reality dance shows. Saroj Khan is also a recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography. She has won three National Film Award for Best Choreography. Let’s take a look at those three songs for which she won the prestigious award. Saroj Khan Passes Away at 71: Superhit Songs Choreographed by the Only Masterji of Bollywood.

Dola Re Dola from Devdas

The song “Dola Re Dola” from the romantic drama Devdas is dance duet between Parvati “Paro” Chakraborty (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit Nene). The number was a mix of Indian classical dance form and it is described as Nautwary by Saroj Khan. Fans were all praises to see the Kathak and Bharatnatyam steps performed flawlessly by the two actresses.

All Songs From Sringaram

Saroj Khan had choreographed all songs for the Tamil period film, Sringaram, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, who plays the role of a Bharathanatiyam dancer named Varshini. Directed by debutante Sharada Ramanathan, this movie became highly critically acclaimed and had won two more prizes at the 53rd National Film Awards.

Yeh Ishq Haye From Jab We Met

The song “Yeh Ishq Haye” from Jab We Met was a chartbuster. It was picturised on lead actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. In fact, for this song even Shreya Ghoshal had won National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Saroj Khan has given Bollywood lovers some of the most memorable dance numbers to which one would love to groove on every special occasion. Her iconic dance numbers will be cherished forever. This legend will dearly be missed. Rest In Peace, Saroj Khan!

