The teaser of Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY starring Ranvir Shorey and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles is out now. Rajat is seen as the protagonist in the movie. Mallika has shared the teaser on her social media handle. The teaser opens up a question to the audience while revealing a little bit about the suspense behind the lost character in the film. RK/Rkay: Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Kubbra Sait’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on July 22!

It revolved around the hunt for a missing character named Mahboob. The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. Code M Season 2: Tanuj Virwani Talks About His Approach to His Character in Akshay Choubey's Show.

Check Out Video:

Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Kumar & Satyavrrat Gaud) Presents a Mithya Talkies & Priyanshi Films production RK/RKAY written and directed by Rajat Kapoor. The film will be released in the theaters on July 22.

