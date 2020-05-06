Ruhi Singh Starts Celebrity Talk Show ‘YuhiWithRuhi’ in Lockdown, Singer Shaan Is Her Next Guest

Ruhi Singh, Shaan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Model-actress Ruhi Singh, who had made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's "Calendar Girls", has started digital sessions featuring guests like singer-composer Vishal Dadlani and actor Karan Kundra. "All my guests on '#YuhiWithRuhi' are my close friends from the industry, people I have worked with and people from various fields -- singers, actors, directors and everybody related to films. So I thought that all my singer friends can help other people and viewers to entertain them with music, as music is the best therapy and it makes you forget your issues," said Ruhi.

"My actor friends can talk about our lives in the industry. The directors can enlighten the followers about how films are made and their journey. I think it will be a interesting mix of people," she added. She is going to have about 15 people for different sessions. "I have done live sessions with Mr World Rohit Khandelwal, actor Sanjay Mishra, Vishal Dadlani and Karan Kundra. I am also going to be doing a fitness week where all my friends who work out and are models and pageant people and theatre personalities from all over the world will share fitness tips and will be working out together," she said.

Ruhi Singh's Next Guest Shaan

She feels that in today's time, it is very important to be able to convert work from offline to online. "I think online platforms are such great opportunities for people like me and people like us to create content and entertain the followers our way. I think it is a great platform where you are the director, actor and you are your own producer," said the "Operation Cobra" actress.