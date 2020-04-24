Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Bose and Other B-Town Celebs Pour Wishes and Love For the God of Cricket (Read Tweets)

Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Bose (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday, and Bollywood took to social media to express their love and wishes. Indian cricket's "Master Blaster" Sachin Tendulkar has chosen not to celebrate his birthday this year as a mark of respect to frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, wishes poured in from everyone including his admirers in B-Town. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan expressed: "Happy birthday @sachin_rt Health, happiness, love and respect always." Jasleen Royal Recalls Cutting a Cake on Sachin Tendulkar’s Birthday as a 10-Year-Old Cricketer (Read Tweet)

Rahul Bose shared: "A very happy birthday to the most inspiring cricketer I have ever watched on a cricket field. May you have many more, @sachin_rt!" Veteran Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted: "Warm and happy birthday wishes for an amazing, frm captain, a great cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt. He is the son of India , pride of Maharashtra, a fine human being & fondly known as 'Master Blaster' by the media. He holds the title for several firsts in his fantastic journey of cricket. He is one of the most idolized and admired cricketers in the world. Wishing you happiness, peace, love & a healthy long life ahead. Happy birthday." Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Ranbir Kapoor in Old Pic Shared by Neetu Kapoor.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa, who recently appeared in the Bollywood film "Dabangg 3" also shared his birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar. He expressed: "Wish the icon @sachin_rt a very happy bday. U have inspired,,, n u wil always be an inspiration to many across th world. Happy returns Sir." Actor Angad Bedi, who is the son of legendary cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi, took to Instagram to express: "Happy birthday to you bhaji!!! "GOD OF CRICKET" Sachin-Sachin echo is missed not just in #wankhede but in all cricket stadiums around the world where ever you played. We love you as a nation."

Aftab Shivdasani posted: "Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt , you were, are, and will always be the best. May god bless you with love, happiness and the best of health always. Love and respect." Singer Kailash Kher recalled how he has been tagged as a lookalike of Sachin Tendulkar by many. He wrote: "When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, Bharat desh ko garv hai, (pride of India) #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a message which reads: "A true gentleman.. a heart of Gold.. extreme humility.. heartbeat of millions and the God of Cricket! Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Sir. Thank you for being You. May god bless you with good health & happiness always. #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar Singer Jasleen Royal posted a throwback picture from her childhood cricket training days, sharing how she along with other budding cricketers celebrated Master Blaster's birthday back then.

Kichcha Sudeepa's Tribute to Sachin Tendulkar

Wish the icon @sachin_rt a very happy bday. U have inspired,,, n u wil always be an inspiration to many across th world. Happy returns Sir. 🤗🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UmBwpnbCII — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 24, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Master Blaster on His Birthday

Happy birthday @sachin_rt Health, happiness, love and respect always. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2020

Rahul Bose's Birthday Wish to The Most Inspiring Cricketer Ever

A very happy birthday to the most inspiring cricketer I have ever watched on a cricket field. May you have many more, @sachin_rt ! 🙏🏾 — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) April 24, 2020

Aftab Shivdasani's Birthday Wish to the Legend of The Game

Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt , you were, are, and will always be the best. May god bless you with love, happiness and the best of health always. Love and respect. 🙏🏼🤗 https://t.co/pkH79XNY2V — Aftab at 🏡 (@AftabShivdasani) April 24, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha's Amazing Words For Our Birthday Boy Sachin

Warm & happy birthday wishes for an amazing, frm captain, a great cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt. He is the son of India ,🇮🇳 pride of Maharashtra, a fine human being & fondly known as 'Master Blaster' by the media. He holds the title for several firsts in his fantastic — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 24, 2020

Atul Kasbekar Cherishes Working With Legend For Three Decades

Happy burrrday to the Master! Been a pleasure to know and work with you for almost three decades. Have a smashing day @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/5at3EvvRWs — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 24, 2020

"Cutting a cake on Sachin's birthday as a 10 year old cricketer at my academy to meeting the legend recently. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt you are a force! Thank you for the inspiration! Fan forever #Sachin," she tweeted. Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a selfie with the cricketer and tweeted: "Happy burrrday to the Master! Been a pleasure to know and work with you for almost three decades. Have a smashing day @sachin_rt."