Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who rose to fame with the popular Netflix series Sacred Games, has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to cybercrime. The Iranian-German actress recently opened up about falling victim to an online crime, where she revealed discovering an email with her password as the subject line, which led her to find private pictures of herself. According to reports, the accused threatened Elnaaz with the pictures, prompting her to take legal action. Vidya Balan Cautions Fans About ‘Misleading AI-Generated Content’ Featuring Her, Actress Says ‘It Does Not Reflect My Views or Work’ (View Post).

Elnaaz Norouzi Threatened With Her Private Pictures

In an interview with ETimes, the actress recalled the terrifying incident, which took place in January 2025 after she received an anonymous email. The actress said that she normally ignores such emails but opened them upon noticing her password in the subject line. She said, "I found my private pictures attached along with a message that read, 'I have your pictures. If you don't want them posted online, then reply to me as soon as possible. If not, the next email will be a link with the pictures online'."

Elnaaz Norouzi’s IG Post

Soon after the threat, Elnaaz connected with the Cybercrime Cell, who after a thorough investigation, revealed that the email originated from a server based in Switzerland. However, the authorities could not obtain more details about the user. During the investigation, the actress was asked if she had clicked on any unfamiliar links, to which she admitted filling out a form online. She also shared that the Cybercrime team visited her house, instructed her to back up her data, and helped her format all devices and update her passwords. Shreya Ghoshal's X Account Hacked; Singer Alerts Fans About Spam and Phishing Links (Read Post).

ElNaaz shared that she now lives in constant fear, worrying that the miscreant might contact her again and threaten to post the pictures online, leaving her feeling anxious all the time. She said, "I go to bed anxious and wake up in the same state. I feel my privacy has been violated. It feels like someone is always watching me and I am living in constant fear."

