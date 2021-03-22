Veteran writer-director Sagar Sarhadi breathed his last on Monday (March 22). He was 88. The legendary died at his residence in Mumbai. Reportedly, the deceased was recently admitted to a hospital in Sion, following a heart ailment. The legendary has penned down scripts for some of the blockbusters in Bollywood. Noorie, Bazaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Deewana, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, are a few films he has contributed to. As soon as this sad news broke online, admirers of the artiste mourned his demise.  Sagar Sarhadi Dies; Veteran Writer-Director Takes His Last Breath in Mumbai

Sagar Sahadi initially used to write short Urdu stories and had gained recognition from Yash Chopra's Kabhi Kabhie that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee as the leads. He might be no more around us, but his work will leave forever in the minds of many. Here, check out some reactions to the writer's death below. Indira Kumar, Tamil TV Actor, Dies by Suicide in Chennai. 

Sarhadi breathed his last at his residence in the neighbourhood of Sion in Mumbai, his nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI. The deceased's last rites will be held at Sion crematorium at around 11 am, he added. May his soul rest in peace.

