Veteran writer-director Sagar Sarhadi breathed his last on Monday (March 22). He was 88. The legendary died at his residence in Mumbai. Reportedly, the deceased was recently admitted to a hospital in Sion, following a heart ailment. The legendary has penned down scripts for some of the blockbusters in Bollywood. Noorie, Bazaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Deewana, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, are a few films he has contributed to. As soon as this sad news broke online, admirers of the artiste mourned his demise. Sagar Sarhadi Dies; Veteran Writer-Director Takes His Last Breath in Mumbai.

Sagar Sahadi initially used to write short Urdu stories and had gained recognition from Yash Chopra's Kabhi Kabhie that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee as the leads. He might be no more around us, but his work will leave forever in the minds of many. Here, check out some reactions to the writer's death below. Indira Kumar, Tamil TV Actor, Dies by Suicide in Chennai.

Hansal Mehta

Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab. https://t.co/BMkBKLXXFW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 22, 2021

Ashoke Pandit

Sad to know about d demise of Sagar Sarhadi ji a well known writer,director due 2 heart attack . Some of hs well known films as writer wr #KabhieKabhie #NOORIE #chandni #DoosraAadmi #Silsila . He also wrote &directed #Bazaar . It’s a great loss to d film industry. ॐ शान्ति ! pic.twitter.com/VxPxc1TFhw — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 22, 2021

Raj Bansal

RIP #SagarSarhadi ji You will be remembered for your work in #Silsila #KabhiKabhie #Chandni to name a few as a scriptwriter. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) March 22, 2021

RIP

RJ Alok

Indeed!

BaMaqsad Aur Mohabbat Ki Filmoo ka Ek Yug Khatam hua Jaisy🙏RIP Sagar Sarhadi sb🙏 #Sagarsarhadi sb — Hina Zubair (@hinaz16) March 22, 2021

Javed Akhtar

Sagar Sarhadi a veteran theater and film writer who wrote films like Kabhi kabhi , Noori and directed Baazaar has passed away . My heart felt condolences to the late bachelor’s nephew Ramesh Talwar . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2021

Jackie Shroff

Sarhadi breathed his last at his residence in the neighbourhood of Sion in Mumbai, his nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI. The deceased's last rites will be held at Sion crematorium at around 11 am, he added. May his soul rest in peace.

