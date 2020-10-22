Saif Ali Khan recently paid a visit to his ancestral palace in Pataudi. Also, recently, the rumours about the sale of the palace made headlines. The palace was being used as a hotel. It was sp[eculated that the actor had to buy back the palace at an exorbitant price. But the actor has finally refuted such reports and called them exaggerated. "It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless. My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me," Saif said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. When Saif Ali Had to Earn Back the Pataudi Palace, the House He Was Supposed to Inherit.

He continued, "The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished. "

Further, he explained, "These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable." Taimur Ali Khan Legit Steals All The Attention With His Playful Expressions In This Family Picture At Pataudi Palace.

"So, when I was offered the chance, I wrapped up the lease that was left, paid up and took possession of our home again. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it. In my teenage years, I was the black sheep, so, it feels nice now to do this for the family and our heritage," he concluded.

