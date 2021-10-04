Actress Parineeti Chopra says she didn't just want to act like Saina Nehwal as she wanted to be her in the film based on the star badminton player's life titled Saina. Talking about her experience, Parineeti said: "Saina is the most challenging and exciting film of my career so far. Saina's simplicity and determination encouraged me to be more meticulous and rigorous towards my goals." Saina: The Parineeti Chopra Film On India's Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal, To Release On March 26.

She added: "'Mein maar dungi' has become my motto, not literally of course but being Full-On with whatever I do." Parineeti feels that she shared a lot of similarities with Saina in the way they think. Saina Movie Song ‘Main Hoon Na Tere Saath’ Out: Parineeti Chopra’s Innocence in Amaal Mallik’s New Track Will Touch Everyone’s Heart (Watch Video).

The actress added: "While preparing for the role, I didn't want to act like Saina, I wanted to be Saina, and I am glad it translated on screen. Join me for the &pictures premiere of Saina and have a smashing weekend." Saina is all set to premiere on October 9 on &pictures.

