Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's separation rumours first started circulating last year. While the couple dismissed these rumours, speculation once again grabbed headlines after a recent report claimed that Sunita had filed for divorce from the actor-politician in December 2024, citing serious allegations such as cheating, cruelty, and desertion. The report also claimed that the couple have been attending court hearings since then and is trying to resolve their differences. Now, Sunita has shared something really exciting – her son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Bollywood debut. Not just that, she claimed that the film would be even better than the recent blockbuster Saiyaara. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Accuses Him of Cheating, Cruelty and Desertion in Ongoing Divorce Case – Reports.

Sunita Ahuja on Her Son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut

Amid the divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja sat down for an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, where she also reacted to fan comments on social media. One of them read, "Yashvardhan itna handsome hai, Saiyaara mein use hi hona chahiye tha." Hearing this, Sunita said, "I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash." She also shared that she didn't get the chance to watch the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film yet, but Yashvardhan has watched it twice.

Sunita Ahuja’s Instagram Post

Sunita Ahuja on Her Bond With Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Tadani

Govinda and Raveena Tandon were one of the blockbuster on-screen jodis of the 90s. However, their relationship extends off-screen as well. Their families share a close bond, and their children, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Tina Ahuja, and Rasha Thadani, maintain a strong friendship. Talking about her bond with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, Sunita said, "Yash ke saath hai uska. I have not met her still, like 'met her' met her."

She continued, "But Raveena ne mujhe phone kiya tha, trial mein ane ke lie. Main Jaipur, Khatu Shyam mein thi. Pooja kar rahi thi, toh I told her couldnt come. But mein theatre mein jaake dekhi picture. Acchi lagi mujhe. Shes a sweet girl. Raveena la bachpan yaad aata hai." ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

While Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations with their memorable roles in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, also won hearts with her performance in her debut film Azaad.

