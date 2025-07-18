Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is walking down the memory lane. As her brother Ahaan Panday gears up for his highly-anticipated debut with Saiyaara, she took to her social media, and shared an array of childhood pictures and videos. She shared how she has been obsessed with her sibling since time immemorial. She also rolled out the carpet for him as she extended a warm welcome to him in the industry. ‘Saiyaara’: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Shares Joy Over Industry’s Support for Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Says ‘So Happy for Them’.

She wrote, “The actress been obsessed with my brother since day 1 and I can’t wait for the world to feel the same #Saiyaara in cinemas tomorrow !!! @ahaanpandayy can’t believe my little beans first movie comes out. Welcome to the movies Ahaaani !! The sweetest boy ”. Saiyaara is helmed by Mohit Suri, who is known for his musical hits like Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, the cult-classic Awarapan and the blockbuster Aashiqui 2. While all the aforementioned films were made under the banner of Vishesh Films, with Saiyaara, Mohit has moved into the territory of Yash Raj Films.

Ananya Panday’s Emotional Note Fore Cousin Ahaan Panday Ahead of ‘Saiyaara’ Release

Earlier, Mohit had called the film an homage to the love stories that he has grown up loving. Mohit earlier said, “I feel you can tell so many beautiful stories and take people along so many journeys and celebrate so many emotions but romantic genre is always special. ‘Saiyaara’ is my homage to the love stories I love and the sweeping romances that I have come across through my life. I have been fortunate to have met so many people who have been kind enough to share their incredible love stories with me”. “I’m delighted to see this unanimous response to the teaser of ‘Saiyaara’. I’m thrilled for Ahaan and Aneet." ‘He Sees Love the Way Few Do’: Aneet Padda Pens Emotional Tribute to Director Mohit Suri Ahead of ‘Saiyaara’ Release (View Post).

"They deserve all the love because they have really put in everything for people to connect so deeply with the teaser of Saiyaara. I share this moment with my incredible team and everyone at YRF. I hope people keep engaging and connecting with Saiyaara as we peel every layer of emotion, every season of love through our marketing campaign”, he added. Produced by YRF, Saiyaara is set to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

