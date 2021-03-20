Actress Saiyami Kher shared beach vibes with fans on Saturday, along with a bikini snapshot. Saiyami wears a green two-piece with a black ripped shrug as she strikes a pose kneeling on the sand with the sea and distant hills in the background. The actress looks sultry gorgeous with her damp hair kept open. Saiyami Kher Gives Fans Health Update on Her Breathe 2 Co-Star Abhishek Bachchan (Read Tweet).

"Majorly miss the beach life," she captioned the image. Saiyami, who made her Bollywood debut with "Mirzya", later worked in the web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows" and the digitally-released films "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai" and "Unpaused". Unpaused Teaser: Richa Chadha, Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Deviah Restart Life in the New Normal and It Loks Relatable (Watch Video).

Check Out Saiyami Kher's Sizzling Hot Bikini Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

Her next release is the Telugu action thriller "Wild Dog", co-starring Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza.

