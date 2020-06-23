As you might be aware, Salman Khan's name has been dragged in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide controversy. The superstar has been accused of sidelining the departed Chhichhore star, though the police has not been able to establish any conclusive proof yet linking the two. Along with Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, certain netizens have been clamouring for the boycott of their movies. Not just that, they are also sharing clips from movies and shows involving these celebs to show them in a bad light. Salman Khan Has a Special Message for His Fans, Urges Them to Support Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans and Understand Their Emotions (View Tweet).

Like, recently, a video clip is being circulated on social media, which features Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The clip shows the two stars, clearly in their Dabangg getups, sitting on a parapet and then Sonakshi laying her head on Salman's lap and the latter caressing her thigh. The video, shot on mobile from an overhead angle, is being spread with very sleazy captions. Like the one below -

However, if you have a less corrupted mind, you can easily deduce that the above clip is a BTS clip taken during the shoot of Dabanng. More specifically, Dabangg 3, that came out last year. Even more specifically, during the shoot of the song "Habibi Ke Nain" from the film, that is picturised on Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Sonakshi Sinha Quits Twitter and Disables the Comments Section of Her Instagram Account After the Nepotism Debate Online (View Post).

In fact, the above scene is actually a part of the song which you can watch below:

Therefore, it is clearly established that certain miscreants are using these clips out of context with the intention to propagate false and malicious propaganda. This is what amounts to internet bullying, and we request you readers to not share such videos without knowing the source. Just a reminder - Sonakshi Sinha has left Twitter thanks to the incessant bullying and trolling.

