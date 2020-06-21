Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left one and all shattered. The actor who was just 34 died by suicide which made his fans angry. From the moment the sad news made it to the web, netizens have been slamming Bollywood biggies. Fans of the late actor have been calling out celebs for promoting nepotism in the showbiz. According to Twitterverse, a certain section of B-townies made Sushant feel inferior which made him take the grim step. Not just this, a case has also been filed against Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and more for being the reason for Sushant's death. Now, amid all this chaos, Salman Khan has a request for his fans. Sushant Singh Rajput Biopic Is in Works, Makers Plan to Release It in 2022.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood took to his official Twitter handle and told his fans to stand in support with Sushant's fans and ignore the curses. He also urged them to be with the deceased's family as the loss of someone near and dear is very painful. "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," Salman wrote. ‘A Neutron Star,’ Bhumi Pednekar Brings Sushant Singh Rajput Alive With A Beautiful Post Dedicated To Him!

Check Out Salman Khan's Tweet Below:

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Well indeed, whatever the Dabangg actor tweeted his true and can't be denied. Meanwhile, some time back, Anil Mahajan, President of All India Web Media Association had issued a statement mentioning how there many like Sushant's in the industry who are pressurised and bullied at the hands of powerful producers, filmmakers and actors. His aim was to extend a helping hand to such stars under mental stress. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).