Salman Khan Sends a Strong Message About Uniting Against Coronavirus With a Powerful Picture (Read Tweet)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has left major countries across the globe on lockdown. India is all set to remain on lockdown until May 3 and just like everyone else, Bollywood celebs too have been quarantined at home. Actor Salman Khan is currently put up at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has been keeping his fans updated with posts on social media and even shared a special video urging fans to follow lockdown rules and stay at home. Not just this, a few days ago, the actor also lauded Mumbai citizens for adhering to the self quarantining as he posted a picture of Mumbai's empty streets. Salman Khan All Set to Debut On YouTube, Will Launch His New Channel Titled 'Being Salman Khan'.

With his new post, the actor has commented on how faith binds us all and how everyone is fighting coronavirus in different ways through their praying methods. The pandemic that is affecting people across the globe is beyond religion, sex and other barriers and hence messages of unity amid such times are being shared. Posting a picture of two individuals praying to their gods, Salman wrote, "Setting example. #IndiaFightsCorona".

Check Out Salman Khan's Post Here:

Salman Khan recently revealed that his father Salim Khan is stuck at their Mumbai residence alone while their family is at the farmhouse. The actor mentioned how he has been keeping in touch with him via phone calls and that it's been over a month since he saw him. Rashami Desai Is Grateful to Bigg Boss 13 Host Salman Khan, Recalls 'During the Show, I Only Had Salman Sir's Support'.

Also, recent reports suggest that Salman is all set to launch his own YouTube channel soon titled 'Being Salman Khan'. It is expected to take us through his personal life and the actor will also be interacting with fans via these videos. More announcement on the same is awaited.