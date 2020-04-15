Rashami Desai Is Grateful to Bigg Boss 13 Host Salman Khan, Recalls 'During the Show, I Only Had Salman Sir's Support'

Rashami Desai Praises Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

Rashami Desai's journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been nothing less than a self-discovery. She entered the house but what made news was her constant squabble with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla. Rashami eventually left the show, only to enter, only this time with boyfriend Arhaan Khan for company. However, we all know how that panned out - with Rashami Desai wanting to have nothing to do with Arhaan Khan. Bigg Boss 13: From Arhaan Khan's 'Pardafaash' to Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi Ladki' Comment, 5 Controversies that Rashami Desai Tackled on the Reality Show.

It can be recalled that it was Salman Khan who exposed Arhaan Khan in front of Rashami after he had proposed to her on the show. Salman had informed Rashami that Arhaan Khan was not only married but also had a child from his previous marriage which left Rashami crumbling. In fact, that episode also saw Salman Khan enter the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode (in a first for any Bigg Boss season) to comfort Rashami. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Exposes Arhaan Khan, Reveals To Rashami Desai That Her 'To-Be' Fiance Has A Child (Watch Video).

Desai tried innumerable times to come to terms with Arhaan's cheating ways and tried to solve issues between themselves, but we all saw how lies piled up between them and Rashami decided to end her relationship with Arhaan for good.

And now, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rashami was all praises for Salman Khan and the emotional support that the superstar and Bigg Boss host offered her during her low phase in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami said, "During the show, I only had Salman sir's support. So yes, he has been there and he has been like a guardian angel to me. I did one ad film also, with him. I had only heard about him as a big-hearted person. He is actually truly a king."

Rashami also recalled a time when she was facing a personal low and Salman pulled her out of it. "Salman sir has been like an angel to me, I am being very honest. I was facing a lot of issues in 2016, and when I thought that I have to come back and I have to start working, there were some difficult situations and Salman sir helped me there," revealed Rashami, who has made a cameo appearance with Salman Khan in Dabangg 2. Well, we recall Salman revealing in the Arhaan Khan Expose episode of Bigg Boss 13 that he considers Rashami Desai like family. Well, Sallu Bhai to the rescue always!!