Yesterday, when we spotted Salman Khan with a visibly greying beard, we couldn't help but wonder if he is working on his look for the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel. The actor was at the dubbing studio and looked at ease with his look. Salman has mostly maintained a clean-shaven look personally irrespective of his on-screen characters. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s Reality Show This Season Has Witnessed the Most Bizarre Style Statements Ever?

Back in 2017, when the second film in the Tiger franchise released, there was a deafening noise about the third installment. Salman had jokingly said in an interview, "Katrina (Kaif) has just given one Rs 300-crore film, [and] after that she is doing Thug [sic]. By the time she is done with Thug and we are done with our film [Race 3], we may plan to do Tiger around the same time. If the next part of Tiger does the same kind of business, Katrina will have three Rs 300-crore films." If that didn't convince you, director Ali Abbas Zafar's confirmation to PTI that he has found a story for Tiger would. Apparently, the actor will go through a major transformation for Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, check out his new look.

Salman Khan spotted at Bandra (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan spotted at Bandra (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan spotted at Bandra (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan spotted at Bandra (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan has been busy wrapping up his movies since lockdown rules eased up. He completed Radhe then moved to brother-in-law Ayush Sharma starrer Antim and now has Tiger 3 on the list. Then there's also Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor apparently has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer Pathan.

The Tiger franchise began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and directed by Kabir Khan. It was the highest-grossing Independence Day release ever till Mission Mangal came along in 2012. Later Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. We aren't sure if Tiger 3 has been designed for a 2021 release or not but Salman fans would definitely be stoked.

