Former actress Sana Khan's marriage came as a shocker to one and all. The beauty got married to Anas Saiyad on November 20, and since then have been posting a lot of positivity on social media. Currently, the couple is honeymooning in Kashmir. Having said that, the two celebrate their one month of togetherness on December 20, 2020. And so, Sana took to Instagram and shared a video of herself where she can be seen signing her marriage certificate. That's not it, as she also tagged her shaadi as the 'best decision of her life.' Sana Khan Marries Anas Sayed, Shares First Wedding Photo (View Post).

The clip shared by Sana is from her 'Quboo Hai' moment which sees her pretty in a traditional outfit. In the post's caption, she also mentioned how the dupatta she is wearing was made by her mother-in-law. Seems like, not just a caring husband, Sana is also blessed with great in-laws. “Last month this day I said Qubool hai. It’s one month today Alhamdullilah bas aise he haste haste puri zindagi nikal jaye," she wrote. Sana Khan Opens Up On Marriage To Anas Saiyad, Quitting Showbiz And Trolls Targeting Her and Husband.

Check Out The Video:

Earlier, speaking about how Sana met Anas, she told TOI, "We first met in 2017 in Mecca. It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar. I would like to clarify that he is an Alim and not a Mufti. I contacted him towards the end of 2018, as I had some questions about religion. Then, after more than a year, we reconnected in 2020. I was always inclined towards learning more about Islam."

Well, all we wish is that Sana gets blesses with all the happiness in her life. Talking about family planning, she had revealed, "My husband wants me to take time, but I definitely want to become a mother soon." Stay tuned!

