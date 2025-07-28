Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved and respected actors in the country. His humble personality and down-to-earth behaviour make fans adore him even more. Throughout his career, Sanju Baba, as he is fondly referred to, has maintained a close-knit circle of friends. Salman Khan and Arshad Warsi are definitely among them and are two of his most treasured relationships in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the Bhoothnath actor opened up about his special bond with Salman Khan and Arshad Warsi. Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Birthday Note for Wife Maanayata, Calls Her His Strength and Pillar of Support (View Post).

Sanjay Dutt Reveals He Can Never Detach From Salman Khan

During a recent chat with Kamiya Jani on Curly Tales, Sanjay Dutt was shown some old pictures of his dear friend Salman Khan. Recalling about the time it was taken, he said, "I think it might be from Saajan days. Salman is such a lovely person. Hes like my younger brother. I cant detach from him - he is like my brother." Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have shared screen in several films, including Saajan (1991), Dus (2005) and Chal Mere Bhai (2000).

Sanjay Dutt With Salman Khan

Sanjay Dutt on His Bond With Arshad Warsi

When shown a photo with Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt smiled and said, "This is my circuit! Arshad is one of the most amazing people I know. His comic timing is brilliant and he is such a sweet person." Sanjay Dutt called Arshad Warsi a "genuine friend." The duo are best remembered for their iconic jodi as Munna Bhai and Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's 2003 film Munna Bhai MBBS. ‘A Life Rooted in Purpose and Love’: Priya Dutt Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis on National Parents’ Day 2025.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s Ad Collab

Watch Sanjay Dutt’s Interview With Curly Tales

Meanwhile, on the world front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's comedy franchise Housefull 5. He next has Akhanda 2 and The Raja Saab in Telugu, Dhurandhar in Hindi and Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi in Punjabi.

