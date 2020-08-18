Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently revealed that he was taking a break for a medical treatment. The reports are around that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer is soon to fly abroad to take treatment for the same. After the news broke, he received prayers and wishes by the fans and his friends. He is right now completing his responsibilities in the maximum city before heading to get treated. Sanjay, along with wife Manayata Dutt were papped at his residence in Bandra. Sanjay Dutt Gets Poignant Note From Friend Paresh Ghelani Who Inspired Vicky Kaushal’s Role in ‘Sanju’.

'Sanju' was seen in a blue kurta and black mask. He waved and showed a thubs up gesture to the paparrazzi who gathered outside his residence. In the pictures we can see Dutt hugging his wife and seeing off his family. Check out the snaps below.

Sanjay Dutt Papped At His Residence

Sanjay Dutt spotted! (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sanjay Dutt With Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt spotted! (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sanjay Dutt Waving At Papz

Sanjay Dutt spotted! (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Earlier, the 61-year-old star completed the last leg of dubbing for his upcoming flick, Sadak 2. The movie is slated to release on 28 August, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been in a controversy for a while now as it gained maximum dislikes for the trailer due to Sushant Singh Rajput row. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt in the lead and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).