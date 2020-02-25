Sara Ali Khan Goes Alia Bhatt Way, Says 'Mere Boyfriend Se Gulu Gulu Karegi Toh Dhoptungi Na Usko' Dialogue (Watch Video)

Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan has registered in the minds of the audience as a good actress. But more than that, she has established herself as a very likeable and relatable celebrity with her cute antics. When was the last time you saw an actress post a video of buying tickets to her own films? A new video of Sara is going viral on the internet, which again is super cute. In this video, filmed at the red carpet of an awards show, the actress is saying a popular movie dialogue in various tones. The dialogue that she was asked to utter was Alia Bhatt's popular line from Gully Boy where she tells her on-screen boyfriend that she will beat up the girls trying to get close to him. Sara Ali Khan Goes Thrifty, Chic and Sassy in Pink!

The viral clip is edited, so we can only assume that Sara was probably asked to repeat the dialogues in different styles. She looks cute while doing so. Not a bang on job, but it is not like she was on a movie set where she had to put her best foot forward. She was just having fun. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why She Came Across as 'Shady' at Airports In The US.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bollywood (@bigbollywoodpage) on Feb 24, 2020 at 7:41am PST

This is not the first time, when an actress saying the popular line has become the talk of the town. At another awards show, veteran actress Rekha repeated the line in her style on stage, earning everyone's love. Certainly, the dialogue has embedded itself deep into popular culture.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the very-recently released Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial was not well-recieved by the audience or the critics. The actress will be next seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.