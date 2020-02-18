Sara Ali Khan Goes Thrifty, Chic and Sassy in Pink!

Sara Ali Khan in Appapop for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, the millennial whose on-screen exuberance right from her debut film had us hooked is also a certified style cynosure. While her contemporaries have adopted a style map that adheres to specific style sensibilities, Sara is a far cry from them. Eclectic, unpredictable and wildly experimental- these are the thriving vibes of Sara's style game. Additionally, she believes in spiffing it up with her one-of-a-kind spunk. The promotional vibe for Love Aaj Kal saw her reign in a myriad of styles, in tandem with fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr of Style Cell. Right from classy ethnics, unicorn colors, colorful stripes, quirky accessories, Sara had us going through a gamut of emotions. Sara Ali Khan doled out a promotional style for Love Aaj Kal featuring pink-toned separates from the home brand, Appapop.

A thrifty style that can be easily yours, here's how Sara schooled us on spiffing it up. Here is a closer look at Sara's pink moment.

Sara Ali Khan - Pretty, Pouty and Preening in Pink

It was a neon pink cropped blazer and pantsuit worth Rs. 4,499. Sara teamed it with a white tank top, beige toned heels, quirky sunnies, sleek hair and subtle makeup. Sara Ali Khan Says Khamma Ghani Jaipur in a Colourful Mayyur Girotra Ensemble!

Sara Ali Khan in Appapop for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan - Style Cheat Sheet

A quirky and fun style that's also thrifty, we would love to give it a try. Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra Has Us Going Sharara Sharara With Her Stunning Manish Malhotra Ensemble!

Sara Ali Khan in Appapop for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama featuring Kartik Aaryan that released on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara will also be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film is scheduled for a release on 1 May 2020.